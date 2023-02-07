Share:

Peshawar - Tanzeem-e-Tajeran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a provincial body of the trader community, has demanded the government to give the traders representation in the caretaker government.

Speaking at a meeting, the Tanzeem-e-Tajeran president Malik Meher Elahi said that the trader community was ignored in the formation of the caretaker government in the province.

“The traders’ representation is important as it can help push the schemes launched for the business community and improve economy, thus contributing to good governance overall,” he added.

Trader leaders from various parts of the province attended the meeting, including provincial secretary general Ihsan Bacha, Charsadda president Iftikhar Hussain, Nowshera chairman Saeed Bakhsh Saraf, Abbottabad president Sardar Shahnawaz, Malakand president Abdul Rahim, Lower Dir president Anwar Din, Battagram president Abdul Ghaffar Deshani and representatives from Kohat, Hangu, Tank and other districts.

The trader leaders also expressed concern over increasing prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas, as well as new taxes on people, and said the government must bring prices down to provide relief to the masses.