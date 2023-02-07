Share:

LAHORE - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali called on caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of interprovincial harmony. Both agreed to accelerate efforts for improving interprovincial harmony while CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the Peshawar blast.

“There is a need to promote unity among the people to overcome the menace of terrorism”, Mohsin Naqvi said and noted that all the people should remain united to strengthen the bonds of interprovincial harmony. Separately, the KPK governor called on his Punjab counterpart Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, at Governor House Lahore, on Monday. Matters of mutual interest and law and order situation was discussed in the meeting. On this occasion, both the counterparts also expressed concern over the growing wave of terrorism.

Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said that the whole nation was saddened by the tragedy that happened in Police Lines Masjid Peshawar in the recent past. He said that it was a matter of grave concern that terrorism was on the rise again. “Our nation, security forces and Pakistan Army have made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism”he said. The Punjab governor stressed the need to forge unity in ranks to eliminate terrorism. He also informed his counterpart about the steps taken for the improvement of the quality of universities. The KPK governor while talking on the occasion said that the country was facing multiple problems including economic challenges and terrorism. He said it was the need of the hour to forget all mutual differences and unite to serve the country.