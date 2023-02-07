Share:

The feeble reception accorded to Maryam Safdar on arrival at the Lahore Airport on February 28, 2023, indicated that Lahore had finally been liberated. Historically the city of Lahore has been the main battleground. Undoubtedly it’s the political Panipat of Pakistan where warriors are launched. It was here in March 1940 that the resolution for the creation of Pakistan was unanimously passed by a charged crowd despite being. Ayub Khan the first usurper ruptured the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and launched a new faction called PML (Convention).

When Bhutto launched the first real political party of the country in November 1967 at the YMCA Hall on Mall Road, he declared that Lahore was the Leningrad of Pakistan. Inspired by the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 that created the Soviet Union, he promised not only democracy but also food, clothing and shelter to the suffering masses who had been left in the lurch by the dictatorial regime. As a tribute to the leader of the Russian uprising, the historic city of Saint Petersburg was renamed after Lenin. In the traditions of free-thinking, it was here that Imran Khan (IK) opened his political innings in April 1996 under the banner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PTI have the unique distinction of being Lahore-based real political entities. Despite several onslaughts by the third usurper, PPP survived till the assassination of Benazir Bhutto (BB) finally being hijacked by her husband Asif Zardari, it’s now Zardari Party.

It was Muhammad Ali Jinnah who liberated Lahore from the clutches of the toadies who had historically ruled over it. While the All India Muslim League (AIML) was waging the freedom struggle, Punjab was being ruled by the likes of Sir Sikander Hayat and Malik Khizer Tiwana who were part of the Raj. After independence in August 1947, Jinnah tried his best to steer the Muslim League in the right direction but the party was hijacked. With the first Martial Law in October 1958, the freedom struggle was seriously dented. The politics of Lahore changed. Nawab Amir Muhammad Khan started to run the province defying all democratic norms. Lahore became a battleground for change. Finally, it was Bhutto who overcame the forces of status-quo to win back the city in the 1970 free and fair elections. Dr Mubashir Hasan an activist polled the highest number of votes. Bhutto himself got elected from here leaving the Muslim League to bite the dust.

Finally, the ‘ Takht-e-Lahore was threatened by IK. Finally, in the 2018 elections, he managed to get power but was denied the majority. In April 2022 his government was shown the door to bring back the old order. Pakistan is at a crossroads again. The crowd at Zaman Park is charged with round-the-clock vigil for their leader. Another epic is unfolding. In March 1940 the atmosphere was also very similar. Jinnah stayed at the Momdot Villa on Habibulla Road off Davis Road. Volunteers of the Muslim Students Federation provided security. Despite the threat to his life, the resolution for the partition of India was passed at Lahore. Jinnah returned safely to Bombay to return as Governor General of Pakistan in August 1947. Bhutto was awarded the death sentence by the Lahore High Court (LHC). He was physically eliminated in April 1979 but his daughter returned to a hero’s welcome in the year 1986. She went on to win the 1988 elections after the demise of the third usurper. She managed to get elected as Prime Minister two times. Now it is IK leading the charge. He has decided to contest himself from all the thirty-three seats vacated by his partymen. Despite threats to his life, he will be campaigning all over the country. Being a fighter he will fight till the last ball till his country and city have been liberated and cleansed. The aroma of freedom is in the air. From Jinnah to Bhutto to Imran the struggle is ongoing, the tide has now turned.