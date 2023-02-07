Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Gov­ernment & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has directed the officials concerned to take concrete steps to provide the best facilities to people at the cattle mar­kets across the province. He was visiting Pun­jab Cattle Markets Management and Develop­ment Company offices on Monday. He said that cleanliness, deployment of police, security and surveillance should be improved in cattle mar­kets and efforts should be made to improve the company continuously according to the princi­ples of sustainable development along with in­creasing the income and reducing the expens­es. The minister directed that the contractors responsible for overcharging should be heavily fined and the number of veterinary doctors and staff should be increased for effective checking of animals.