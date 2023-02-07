LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has directed the officials concerned to take concrete steps to provide the best facilities to people at the cattle markets across the province. He was visiting Punjab Cattle Markets Management and Development Company offices on Monday. He said that cleanliness, deployment of police, security and surveillance should be improved in cattle markets and efforts should be made to improve the company continuously according to the principles of sustainable development along with increasing the income and reducing the expenses. The minister directed that the contractors responsible for overcharging should be heavily fined and the number of veterinary doctors and staff should be increased for effective checking of animals.
Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2023
