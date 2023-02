Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Literati School (LLS) has organised its annual sports gala at Punjab Football Stadium. School Principal Rubina Mushtaq and Amir Mushtaq welcomed the guests.

All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) President Kashif Adeeb, General Secretary Amjad Ali, Ali Zaidi, Hafiz Asad Ubaidullah and parents attended the function. The students participated in gymnastics, karate, race and other games.