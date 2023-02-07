Share:

The negotiations with the IMF continue, but a particular aspect to monitor over the coming days is the final decision on the fate of the Baloki and the Haveli Bahadur Shah power plants. There have been positive indicators from Finance Minister Dar’s meeting with Qatar officials that this sale might be a simpler proposition than loss-making state entities such as the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Both power plants have a generation capacity of around 1230MW, which makes them an interesting proposition for any prospective buyer. For Qatar, the prospect becomes all the more lucrative since the two plants are run on LNG, of which Qatar is one of the world’s largest suppliers. Our relationship with LNG and the way supply lines have been handled has left a lot to be desired, and the privatisation of these power plants might actually lead to improved operations.

However, we have seen the government delay key decisions like this in the past, and hope that the two power plants will not be treated the same way. The fact that this is a key demand of the IUMF and there is an expectation that the staff-level agreement might be signed by February 9th means there is little time to delay. The most immediate order of business would be to finalise the amendments to the take-and-pay arrangement in the take-or-pay commitment in the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Gas Supply Agreement (GSA).

But beyond the two power plants, there are also a whole host of loss-making state entities under discussion in these talks. The fate of PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills is still unclear, although the narrative seems to have shifted from ‘privatise’ to ‘reduce losses’ for now. What is becoming clear is that the government’s lacklustre performance in any commercial endeavour all but indicates that other state-owned businesses might also have to be privatised eventually.