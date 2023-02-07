Share:

Karachi-It was announced that 12,383 plots of 125-sq yards will be given to martyrs and military personnel to the soldiers who have shown bravery and courage on various fronts, while 1,383 plots of 200 yards for DHA Valley Islamabad given in DHA City Karachi through a lucky draw.

In the ceremony, 7 builders were awarded building contracts in the first phase of DCK Heights through a lucky draw. In this regard, the chief guest, DHA Administrator Brigadier Rai Asim Mustafa, while speaking, said that among 12, 343 plots 125-yard 70 percent are for those martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect Pakistan and its independence, it is a small token of appreciation and acknowledgment of the services of these martyrs to their families and relatives, while the remaining 30 percent of the plots have been distributed among the soldiers who were injured in war operations or showed bravery. He said that the lucky winners of these plots are only the soldiers fighting the enemy in the field, not including the officers.

DHA administrator announced that the people selected in the lucky draw will also be given membership as per the old procedure while the condition of buyer and seller on DHA city has also been temporarily abolished.

Brigadier Rai Asim Mustafa said that 17 plots of 800 yards have been allocated for DCK Heights. The project offers the best lifestyle and high-quality housing at a low cost, with all major builders across the country participating in the draw to build 12-storey buildings. He said that out of the 17 buildings, the lucky draw is being held for 7 buildings in the first phase.

DHA administrator said that he would personally oversee the project, and the second phase of DCK Heights would be announced soon. He further said that the work of Malir Expressway is also going rapidly, after which the distance between DHA City from Karachi and the airport will be reduced to a few minutes. Brigadier Rai Asim Mustafa said that major projects will be announced before Ramadan. DHA had limited its activities due to the destruction caused by floods and rains in the country, but now it is time to start improving activities to end the ongoing economic crisis in the country. Earlier, DHA Director MIS Colonel Khurram announced the lucky winners of 7 plots of the first phase of DCK Heights, including 12,343 plots of 125 yards, and 1,383 plots of 200 yards through transparent lucky draw through computerised balloting.

While discussing DCK Heights, President of Defence and Clifton Association of Real Estate Agents (DEFCLAREA) Zubair Baig said that DHA is Pakistan’s most trusted and best residential project where people are living the best, secure lifestyle of world-class. He said that the lucky winners of the lucky draw can get possession immediately and start construction.

Zubair Baig added that the most important feature of DHA City Karachi is that it has all the facilities, infrastructure, roads and communication systems which make this project unique from other projects in the country. He said that builders have taken interest in DCK Heights in large numbers. Zubair Baig hoped that the economy would be stabilized by increasing the activities of the construction sector in the country.