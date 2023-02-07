Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is the ‘biggest blunder’ in the history of Pakistan. She said that the acceptance of the ‘blunder’ by former army chief General retired Qamar Javed Bajwa was not enough and now it is time to clean all the stains. Maryam claimed that Nawaz Sharif will bring the country out of the crisis once again.

She mocked PTI leaders for shedding tears everywhere after facing detentions for a few hours. She added that neither Nawaz Sharif nor any PML-N leaders had wept despite spending several months in jail. Criticising the PTI’s Jail Bharo movement, she said that the former premier kept running the ‘Jaib Bharo [Fill the prison]’ movement but now he is ordering his workers to start to fill the jail movement. She said that the PTI chief should be ashamed of selling Toshakhana wristwatches.

Maryam slammed Imran Khan for ordering the political workers to fill the jails but he is hiding in Zaman Park’s bunker and stood women outside his residence to avoid arrest. She went on to say that Imran should start to fill the prison movement from his Zaman Park residence by courting his arrest. She further said that her party will give importance to the opinion and guidelines of party’s office bearers in order to strengthen the party. She said this while chairing a meeting of PML-N’s office bearers at Multan on Monday.

Maryam Nawaz also said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had left the national economy on a strong footing in 2018 but it nosedived during the Imran-Khan-led PTI government. In a matter of a few years, the previous PML-N government’s achievements were squandered opening floodgates of inflation and leaving the commoners at the receiving end, she said talking to the media before meeting with the PML-N parliamentarians, ticket holders, and social media team here. Maryam Nawaz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had inherited a Pakistan with a high economic growth rate of 5.8 percent, but it drastically cut down the development trajectory. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mariryum Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, senior party leaders Pervaiz Rashid, Tehmina Daultana, Talal Chaudhry, and Senator Saud Majeed were also present.