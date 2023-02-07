Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday released an alert for rain and snowfall in Lahore and other areas.

As per the alert, there could be rain and strong winds in the Western areas of the country. The report added the winds would enter the Western areas on February 8 while they would reach the upper areas on February 9 and reach the Northern areas on February 10.

As per the Met department, there is a possibility of light rain in some areas while some regions will face heavy rain.

There is a probability of rain in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Narowal from February 9 to 10.