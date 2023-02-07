Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labor, Excise & Taxation, Manzoor Afridi stated that the government will not only make foolproof arrange[1]ments for conducting free, fair, and transparent elec[1]tions but will also ensure a congenial and favourable atmosphere based on peace and harmony following the mandate of the caretaker government so that the people can elect their representatives as per their choice.

This he stated while speaking with dignitaries and media representatives during his first visit to his home district after taking over the ministry’s re[1]sponsibility. During his visit, former Member Nation[1]al Assembly Alhaj Shah Ji Gul and other tribal elders welcomed him, as did his uncle, Former Senator Haji Muhammad Shah, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Taj Mu[1]hammad Afridi. Manzoor Afridi also visited the Tehsil Bara localities of Tut Dand, Jhansi, Spin Qabr, Sepah, Bar Qamberkhel, Sur Kas, Alam Godar, and Bara Ba[1]zar during his tour.

In his address to the public on this occasion, he told the people that not just Tehsil Bara and Khyber Dis[1]trict, but the entire province, including all merged districts, would be transformed into a haven of peace. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring good gov[1]ernance in the provinc.