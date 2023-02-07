Share:

RAWALPINDI - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir visited flour sale points established in various parts of city here on Monday. The flour sale points visited by minister included Committee Chowk, Shamsabad, Allama Iqbal Park, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Red Crescent Hospital. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha was also accompanied the minister on the occasion.

The minister also checked the weight and quality of flour at the flour sale points. Dr Jamal Nasir issued orders to impose a fine of 50 thousand rupees on a flour mill for providing underweight flour bags.

The provincial minister also asked the citizens about the quality of flour and expressed satisfaction. The provincial minister said that the supply of cheap flour for the citizens will not be reduced and strict action will be taken against those who reduce the quality and weight. The minister also visited the children’s ward of the BBH hospital and expressed satisfaction over the medical arrangements.

He reviewed the sanitary arrangements in the bathrooms of the children’s ward and directed to make improvements in a week. The minister assured all possible support for the best medical facilities in the Red Crescent Hospital and directed to increase the number of cleaning staff.

The minister expressed his indignation over the poor sanitation arrangements in the public toilets established in Allama Iqbal Park and directed to improve the arrangements and construct one more toilet within a week. Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that there is no shortage of flour across the division and flour is available in abundance at all the sale points. He directed the concerned staff of the food department to ensure strict monitoring of flour sale process from the flour mill to the sale point.