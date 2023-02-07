Share:

PARIS - A woman and her seven children on Monday died in a fire in their house in northeastern France, local media reported. The children from 2 to 14 years of age, including five girls and two boys, and their mother died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at night in their house in Aisne city, daily Le Figaro reported. The 40-year-old father of the family who suffered from extreme injuries has been taken to the hospital, the source added. An investigation has been opened to identify the cause of the fire.