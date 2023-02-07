Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly secretariat has written a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad to submit a comprehensive report on the alleged case of sexual assault, which occurred in Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) on February 2,2023. The Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, on this incident, remarked that the details have been sought via report on the progress of the investigation and the steps being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.He stressed upon the need for swift and thorough action in such sensitive cases. It is pertinent to mention that the issue was also discussed during the National Assembly session today, where the Members of the National Assembly strongly condemned the incident and expressed their resentment over the negligible progress made so far in the case.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani who was chairing the assembly session at the time of the discussion remarked that such heinous acts could not be tolerated and there was a need to take stern action against all those involved in the incident. Owing to the gravity and slow progress in the case, Deputy Speaker while chairing the session gave the Ruling in which he instructed the IGP Police, Islamabad to present a report to the House within 24 hours.