In order to take on a more immersive role for the Living Indus Initiative, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has decided to open its office in the country. This will undoubtedly lead towards a greater emphasis on adopting sustainable solutions to pressing environmental problems like water scarcity. If all goes well, there is also immense scope for expanding the role of the UNEP in the country so that in the future, more projects can be launched to transform Pakistan into an eco-conscious nation.

The reason why there is a pressing need for the UNEP to set up its office in the country is because of the upcoming negotiations with the Green Climate Fund (GFC) which provided $25 million to restore the health of the Indus basin. Over the course of years, global environmental degradation, ineffective national policies and a lazy attitude toward climate change have resulted in water scarcity issues in Pakistan. The Indus basin constitutes the largest source of freshwater for the country, the majority of which is utilised for irrigation and the remaining is left for public use. What is unfortunate is that this valuable resource has been exploited to such a degree that the country is on the brink of a severe water crisis due to poor management, rising population and resistance to taking measures to protect the basin from the impact of climate change. The Himalayan Glaciers that sustain the basin are expected to disappear in the next few years due to global warming and while this may increase water levels in the short term, we will experience a crippling shortage in the future.

In the face of such depressing odds, there is an immediate need to preserve whatever resources we have, starting with the Indus basin considering that it acts as the heart of the entire country. In order to achieve this objective, we need the expertise provided by organisations like the UNEP which will help us focus on adaptation, mitigation and employing nature-based solutions to our environmental problems. The job of the government is to ensure that the process of setting up an office in Pakistan is made easier, keep an open-minded approach to their suggestions and allocate resources diligently so that we can see results soon. And when this project is successfully completed, we can also involve the UNEP in other initiatives that are bound to transform the way we approach development in the 21 century.