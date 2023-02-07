Share:

Peshawar - Haji Javed, a prominent industrialist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairman of the Skill Development Council (SDC) Peshawar, has stated that the Lalsail Wal-Mahroom Foundation is doing an excellent job of providing technical training to poor and needy girls and widows in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While speaking with the principal of the Foundation’s Skill Center at the SDC office, he stated that this programme is a role model for women to become skilled and then play an important role in supporting their families.