Share:

PESHAWAR - The process for submitting nomination papers for the March 16 by-elections for eight National Assembly seats has begun. The nomination papers for the by-elections on eight NA seats can be submitted until February 8, according to a statement from the Election Commission.

Eight NA seats, including NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25, 26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan, and NA-43 Khyber, will be up for election in the middle of March.

An official stated that the initial list of candidates will be published on February 9 and that nomination papers may be submitted from February 6 through February 8.

Candidates will receive their election symbols on February 23, and nomination papers may be withdrawn up to February 22.