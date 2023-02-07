Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Greens defeated Kashmir Sports Club women team by 18- 15 in an exhibition women basketball match on Monday at Sacred Heart School under the auspices of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF). Ibra (7 points), Esha (6), Faiza (5), Hira Javed (4) and Kainaat (4) remained top scorers of the match.

Renowned sports personality Sahar Khan from USA was the chief guest while PBBF President Alamgeer Khan, VP Abdul Jawad, SVP Col Naseem Butt (R), Col Asif Dar (R), Ambreen Naseem, Principal Madam Rose, Imtiazul Hassan, Kh Abdur Rehman were also present on the occasion. M Akram was organising secretary.