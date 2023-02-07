Share:

Pakistan Army has dispatched two contingents to Turkiye for relief efforts after devastating earthquakes hit Turkiye and Syria killing over 4,000 and damaging more than 5,000 buildings.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement said, the “two contingents; Urban Search & Rescue Team comprising rescue experts, sniffer dogs, search equipment and a Medical team comprising Army doctors, nursing staff and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital, tentage, blankets and other relief items” were dispatched to Adana, Turkiye via special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on night between Feb 6/7.

The teams, which have bene sent on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, will undertake relief efforts for Turkish people while working in close coordination with the Turkish government, armed forces and their embassy in Islamabad. The contingents will stay there till the completion of relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Services Chiefs and armed forces of Pakistan offered their deepest empathy and condolences to the earthquake victims in Turkiye.

“People and armed forces of Pakistan stand with our Turk brethren and offer all available support in this hour of need,” the ISPR statement reads.