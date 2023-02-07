Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that teams comprising doctors, paramedics and rescue workers are being sent to Turkiye to help with the ongoing rescue efforts. In a tweet on Monday, he said a plane carrying medicines and other essential relief goods is also being dispatched soon. Earlier, in a telephone call to Turkiye President, the Prime Minister assured him that Pakistan would do anything to help their Turkish brothers and sisters during this challenging time. The prime minister said Pakistan is deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives due to earthquake. He said Pakistan stands with brotherly country Turkiye and its people during this difficult hour. He assured Pakistan’s full cooperation with the government and people of Turkiye in dealing with this disaster.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the rising natural calamities due to climate change. He said these calamities are not confined to any specific region or border. He prayed for the departed souls and speedy recovery of those who injured in the earthquake. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his phone call and support. He said we acknowledge the sentiments and sympathies of Pakistani people and government. Meanwhile, Pakistan stands in firm solidarity with Türkiye in the wake of the massive Earthquake. According to Foreign Office, the government and people of Pakistan have received the news of a massive earthquake in Southern Türkiye earlier today, with deep sorrow and anguish.

The Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to offer condolences and express solidarity and reiterated offer of support and assistance.On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the National Disaster Management Authority is mobilizing all available resources including winterized tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies. Urban Search and Rescue Teams trained to operate in disaster hit areas are being dispatched with their equipment and medicines.

According to Foreign Office, Pakistan’s Mission in Ankara is in constant touch with the relevant Turkish authorities to identify any additional requirement for the Earthquake affected areas. Beyond the immediate relief effort, we will continue to work with Türkiye in the post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction phases. In another statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson expressed deep sincere condolences, heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with Syria over massive destruction due to recent earthquake. She said that the Government and the People of Pakistan are extremely saddened and shocked at the two successive earthquakes that hit Syria causing widespread devastation in the brotherly country.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, she prayed for the early recovery of the injured. She said we offer our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured.The spokesperson said Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support to Syria in the relief efforts in this hour of grief .