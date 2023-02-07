Share:

We are not interested in the possibilities

of defeat. They do not exist.

–Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria was only 18 years old when she was given the throne to England and during her 64-year reign, she saw the British Empire become the largest it had ever been. It included territories like India, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, constituting one-fifth of the world. She ruled over 400 million people and became the longest reigning monarch until Queen Elizabeth broke her record back in 2015. During her rule, she overcame major challenges that strengthened the position of the monarchy in England at a time when there was growing distaste for the royals who were seen to enjoy a lavish lifestyle at the expense of the wellbeing of the public. To combat this, she supported charities, encouraged art and culture and introduced civic reform, all policies that were aimed at reassuring the people that the monarchy would always have their interests at heart.