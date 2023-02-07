Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Monday expressed serious concerns over provision of extraordinary protocol for repatriation of former army chief Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf’s dead body to Pakistan by sending a special aeroplane to UAE spending taxpayers’ money. In a statement issued by the Council’s Secretary, it was stated that the PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha expressed condolences for the bereaved family, on passing of Gen (R) Pervaiz Musharraf.

However, they expressed serious concerns over the provision of extraordinary protocol for repatriation of Gen Musharraf’s dead body. They claimed that Musharraf usurped the power after a coup in October, 1999 and ruled Pakistan as former army chief and then president of Pakistan till 2008 while abrogating the 1973 Constitution, adding the ex-COAS was guilty of high treason under Article 6 of the Constitution. He subverted the Constitution, twice, first on 12th October, 1999 and again on November 3, 2007, when he imposed Emergency and held the Constitution in abeyance.

They stated that the Special Court has awarded death sentence to him in the high treason case under Article 6 for abrogating the Constitution. He was the absconder of Pakistani courts should not be given official protocol being convicted person.

They further said that the PBC and legal fraternity had always resisted against unconstitutional steps of usurpers. They said that the lawyers’ community is committed, as usual, to strive for protecting the Constitution, the independence of judiciary and the rule of law in the country