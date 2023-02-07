Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair has met Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa at his office and discussed matter regarding promotion of cycling in the country.

Congratulating Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa on assuming the charge as Commissioner Lahore, Moazzam Khan said that he is a sport loving person and he will play vital role in the promotion of sports especially cycling in the metropolitan city. In the meeting, the Commissioner Lahore assured the PCF Secretary General of his full cooperation for the promotion and development of sports and especially cycling in Lahore Division.

Moazzam Khan said that in collaboration with the Commissioner Lahore, a good number of cycling events will be conducted in the city while the citizen will also be made aware about cycling, which is a very healthy sport that keeps the riders fresh, fit and energetic.

It also keeps them safe from different diseases and away from hospitals. There is a dire need to promote cycling in the country to make it healthier and wealthier. Meanwhile, Moazzam Khan also met with Director of Marhaba Laboratories Muhammad Jameel, whose mission is to make the nation healthy and to revive herbal products. While presenting a shield to Muhammad Jameel, PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan thanked Muhammad Jameel and his company for the support they provide for the development of cycling and other sports in Pakistan. He hoped that they will continue to support cycling in Pakistan.