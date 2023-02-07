Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned poet, songwriter, and creator of beautiful naats Tanveer Naqvi was remembered here Monday on 104th birth anniversary for his lasting legacy in the world of Urdu literature and music. Born on February 6, 1919, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tanveer Naqvi was born as Syed Khurshid Ali. He came from a scholarly and literary family and was raised in an environment that nurtured his love for poetry and songwriting. At the age of 15, Naqvi started writing poetry, and by the age of 21, his first collection, Sunhere Sapne, was published.

This work caught the attention of director Abdur Rashid Kardar, who invited him to Bombay where he stayed for about eight years, during which he composed songs for about a half dozen films. Some of Naqvi’s most popular songs from this time include the tracks from Anmul Ghari and Laila Majnu. In 1950, after the establishment of Pakistan, Tanveer Naqvi relocated to Lahore where he continued to compose music and write poetry.

His songwriting abilities flourished in Pakistan and he quickly gained recognition for his unique style and beautiful compositions. Some of his most popular songs include Zindagi Hai Ya Kisi Ka Intezar (film Salma), Jaan-e-Baharan Rashik Chaman (Film Azra).