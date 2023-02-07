Share:

After trial proceedings of two years and one month in the Osama Satti murder case, a district and sessions court has ordered the death penalty for two of the accused with fines. Those sentenced are all Anti-Terrorism police officials and the verdict shows that no one, especially such personnel, is above the law.

The case occurred in January 2021 when Osama was intercepted and fired from all sides by the Anti-Terrorism police officials. The more concerning aspect of the case is the confidence with which the shooting transpired, without any evidence of the “supposed terrorism” charges. In April of that year, the ATC removed terrorism provisions and the judicial inquiry report revealed that the individual was not involved in nefarious activities. This was a case of using unlawful violence with impunity by the shooters who conducted themselves in an inhumane way.

2021 also saw many police brutality incidents with the Sahiwal tragedy, the Naqeebullah Mehsud incident, and other such cases. A report from 2020 showed that the first six months of that year saw at least 171 police encounters and while a few existing reforms were enacted, the abuse of power was evident then and continues to this day. These acts are also dependent on socioeconomic variables, with women, minorities, and other vulnerable groups at higher risk of such incidents.

In this vein, the verdict presents a positive development in impartial accountability but also indicates the long line to police reform. Unfortunately, the momentum on such issues is dependent on instances as such and is reactionary. We should move toward preventative methods and keep a strict check on police actions and other cases of gangsterism. This incident should reiterate that the police should not be used as a personal tool by the powerful and with impunity from the law. Like all public services and public institutions, the police exist to ensure security and safety for citizens and this should be reflected in everyday occurrences.