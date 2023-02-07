Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari said on Tuesday the police were prepared to play an active role to ensure elections in the province.

The high-level meeting was held in KP to discuss the matter of elections in the province, during which Mr. Ansari and KP Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal were present.

According to sources close to the situation, Mr. Ansari stated that KP police were prepared for the province's elections and presented a plan for deploying forces during the elections.

Mr. Ansari said, "One or two incidents of terrorism were also held in the past." He added it was up to the governor to announce the date for elections, and the police would assist him in this regard.

In the meeting, the chief secretary’s law wing also briefed on the legal points regarding the elections.