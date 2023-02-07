Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police have urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate the kite flying ban imposed by the district administration, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He warned that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the kite flying ban’s violators would be sent behind the bars. He said that the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Usman Ghani involved in kite selling and recovered kites and flying string rolls from his possession.

Case has been registered against the nabbed accused. He urged the parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers had already been accelerated in the city. Special squads had been formed to net the violators while SDPO’s and Station House Officers were also taking part in the operation. He said that the use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives, therefore, all-out efforts are made to stop kite flying.

The kite flying causes power outages due to hitting electric wires, and becomes a threat to human lives. The people had also been requested to report such activities to their nearest police stations and police helpline ‘Pukar-15’.