ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for shunning destructive war strategies and instead focusing on peace strategies to promote interna[1]tional peace and cooperation.

Talking to a delegation of foreign mil[1]itary officers currently undergoing training at Command and Staff College, Quetta, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said that priority of the world should be to address global issues, such as climate change, global warming, hunger, poverty[1]ty, pandemics, diseases, and illiteracy, rather than spending trillions of dollars on armaments and armed forces.

He said that the world was fac[1]ing the challenges of hunger, poverty, and illiteracy that could be overcome by spending almost a trillion dollars, which was far less than the military spendings by the developed world.

Talking to the participants of the course, the President said that war was not the solution to any issue as it only brought devastation and miseries to mankind, and emphasised the need for negotiations and reconciliation that could help find solutions to glob[1]al and regional issues.

He said that wars had inflicted de[1]struction in different regions of the world and the Middle East and Afri[1]ca had been especially ravaged due to wars imposed by other countries as well as internecine conflict.

The President highlighted that po[1]larisation and re-alignments were tak[1]ing place in the world and the develop[1]ing countries should remain neutral in international rivalries.

While talking about regional cooper[1]ation, the President said that other re[1]gional organisations, like ASEAN, were very effective and successful in the promotion of economic and region[1]al cooperation whereas, regrettably, SAARC could not achieve its objectives due to India’s hegemonic attitude and the imposition of her will over other smaller countries of the region.

The President said that the resolu[1]tion of the Jammu and Kashmir dis[1]pute was the key to regional peace and prosperity but, unfortunately, In[1]dia was not implementing UNSC res[1]olutions on the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) dispute.

He added that India was involved in grave human rights violations and was committing brutalities for several de[1]cades against the civilian population of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jam[1]mu and Kashmir. He urged the interna[1]tional community to help implement UNSC resolutions on the J&K dispute.

The President also highlighted the achievements and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan against terrorism, saying that Pakistan single-handedly defeat[1]ed the menace of terrorism. It is worth stating that Command and Staff Col[1]lege, Quetta is Pakistan’s oldest and premiere military training institution. Currently, mid-ranking military officers from different friendly countries are undergoing training at the college who visited Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.