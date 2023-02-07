Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday referring to the tragic blast incident at Police Lines resolved to exterminate terrorism with the support of the nation.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Lady Reading Hospital where he enquired about the health of injured persons in the Police Lines’ mosque blast. Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan also accompanied him.

The President said the nation, Security Forces did combat terrorism in an unprecedented manner and they would once again collectively fight the menace.

He talked to the doctors and hospital administration about the well-being of the injured. He expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of injured persons.

Dr. Arif Alvi also enquired about the health of an injured woman and condoled the martyrdom of her family members.

The President noted with satisfaction the appropriate medical treatment for the injured in the blast at Lady Reading Hospital. He lauded the doctors and LRH administration for ensuring prompt and quality treatment to the blast victims.

He said he had to wait for the visit in order to avoid any obstruction in the relief and rescue activities.

Dr. Arif Alvi said the nation stood with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

The President appreciated the announcement by the government to provide Rs two million to the heirs of each martyred and Rs 0.5 million for each injured person.