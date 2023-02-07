Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi yesterday informed that National Assembly that a process has been started to recover lands of Pakistan Railways from the land mafia.

He explained this is being done as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

Participating in the debate over the new wave of terrorism in the country, PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani said that the National Action Plan should be implemented in letter and spirit to root out terrorism.

The house also passed “The Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022”. The bill moved by Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan provides for the establishment of a comprehensive regime for the swift and effective resolution of disputes relating to the export and import of goods and services including through e-commerce.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) senior lawmaker Shaikh Rohail Asghar, on point of order, said that there was no use of raising an issue like gang rape of a woman in F-9 Park. “It is better to keep silence on it,” he said.

Independent MNA Mohsin Dawar objected to making official arrangements for burial of Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf with protocol.

He said that it was matter of shame that official protocol is being given for burial of a man who was convicted by a court on charges of high treason. He also condemned tragic incident saying that the government has not been able to establish its writ in the fed[1]eral capital.

Expressing serious concerns About F-9 Park incident, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said that the government and Islamabad police failed in ensuring security to lives and properties of the people even in the federal capital. “If the women are not safe in the federal capital, What would be the situation of lawlessness in other parts of the country,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, chairing the proceedings, directed Inspector General of Police Islamabad to present a report on the incident to the House within 24 hours, arrest culprits so that they could be given exemplary punishment.