Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Peshawar chapter started the registration for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

PTI Peshawar region’s president Ishtiaq Armarh had issued directions to the party’s workers and said he would join the workers himself, along with the entire cabinet.

He added the party leaders would lead this movement from the front.

According to the provincial secretariat, almost 300 workers got themselves registered in only four hours through calls and messages.