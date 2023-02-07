Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University (PU) students lifted the tram tro­phy in the ‘All Pakistan Ir­shaad Bilingual Declamation Contest at Jamia-tur-Rasheed, Karachi. According to a press release, issued here on Mon­day, Syed Kamal Ahmad from University Law College was given the best speaker award in the Urdu category, while Syed Aayzaz Haider Gilani from the Institute of Admin­istrative Sciences got the sec­ond best speaker award in the English category. More than 100 speakers participated in the contest from all prov­inces. Meanwhile, students including Rohail Asghar from School of Communication Studies clinched the first po­sition, Ayesha Rasheed from College of Pharmacy secured the second position in the Eastern Category and Faraz Naseem from Institute of Bio­chemistry & Biotechnology also got the second position in the Instrumental Category in the All Pakistan LUMS Music Fest’23 at Lahore University of Management Sciences, La­hore. Similarly, Faiza Rasool from Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre got the first position in All Punjab Inter-varsity Qiraat Competition 2023 at the Uni­versity of Management and Technology, Lahore.