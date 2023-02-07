LAHORE - Newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider assumed the charge of her office here on Monday. After assuming the charge, she held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the district administrations and departments concerned. She said all out efforts would be made to resolve problems of people at their doorsteps and added that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government directives. Rafia added that her office would be opened for people and they could visit the office without any appointment.
Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2023
