LAHORE - Newly-appointed Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider assumed the charge of her office here on Monday. After assuming the charge, she held an introduc­tory meeting with senior officials of the district administrations and departments concerned. She said all out efforts would be made to resolve problems of people at their doorsteps and added that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government direc­tives. Rafia added that her office would be opened for people and they could visit the office without any appointment.