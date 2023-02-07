Share:

ATTOCK - Rescue 1122 sets another example of returning valuables to the owner. As per details, Hasnain Akram, a trader from Pandigheb, got injured in a road accident near Gondal stop. Rescue 1122 personnel of Tehsil Hazro arrived at the spot and after giving medical aid to the injured shifted him to Tehsil Hospital Hazro.

The rescuers Shahid and Qasim found that the injured trader was having Rs 227000 in cash, CNIC and mobile phone. The brother of the injured trader was contacted and all the cash and other valuables were returned.