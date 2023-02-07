Share:

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Monday ordered reinstatement of all suspended police officials of the region with imme­diate effect.

According to an official statement is­sued here, all the officials suspended in last 60 days were being reinstated with immediate effect, by which the officials from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts would be benefited.

He said that the decision of pending show cause notices and appeals would be made during the current week.

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry urged police officials to visit office without any delay, adding that welfare of the police officials was top priority and their prob­lems would be resolved at the earliest.

COMMISSIONER FOR STERN ACTION AGAINST ABSENTEE OFFICIALS

Multan division Commissioner Amir Khattak visited different branches of Metropolitan Corporation and directed stern action against the officer/officials over absence as the lists of absent offi­cials have been prepared. The commis­sioner, during his visit to the Metropoli­tan Corporation Office here on Monday, said that the basic purpose of the met­ropolitan office was to facilitate masses and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers of the corporate office to give a detailed briefing to him with a complete record. He also directed officers concerned to improve recovery.

Khattak said that a comprehensive crackdown was being launched against illegal parking stands, encroachments and buildings across the region.

He further said that a proper mechanism would be made to resolve public complaints on priority. The commissioner asked of­ficers concerned to prepare data on com­plaints and action taken on complaints. He urged Metropolitan officers to play a due role in resolving public issues and provid­ing the best facilities to the masses.

50 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES IMPOUNDED OVER MISSING PERMIT

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded 50 commercial ve­hicles and imposed fine on many others over various violations during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the district administration, the RTA depart­ment under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against illegal bus stands and commer­cial vehicles without permits and route permits. The RTA teams impounded 50 vehicles while imposed fine on many others for using illegal LPG cylinders and other violations.

The vehicles of Skyways, Kohistan, Dogar Travels, New Khan, Madina, Cheema, Thaheem Brothers, and Shali­mar Travels have been impounded dur­ing the crackdown. Speaking on the oc­casion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that illegal bus and wagon stands would not be tolerated at Dera Adda Chowk, Vehari Chowk and any other place of the city, adding that strict action would be taken against them.

He said that strict monitoring was be­ing made of commercial vehicles without route permits.

He added that warning has been given to all transport companies to provide the best facilities to passengers and follow the official fee chart otherwise strict ac­tion would be taken.