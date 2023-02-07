Share:

ATTOCK - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali visited district Attock to review security arrangements made for different areas in the prevailing situation. DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan accompanied the RPO during the visit to Attock Khurd and Khushalgarh check posts.

The RPO reviewed the security arrangements of entry-exit points of Attock district and issued instructions to the police officers in view of the law and order situation in the country. Later, he visited the Chinese project Hattian.

He reviewed the security arrangements provided to the foreign nationals in detail and issued appropriate instructions. On this occasion RPO said that Punjab Police was ready to deal with any untoward situation as protecting the life and property of the people is police’s first priority.