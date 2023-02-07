Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced Rs10 million reward for anyone giving information about the attacker or the network behind the January 30 bombing at the Police Lines Masjid. According to some sources, the police have already apprehended a number of suspects using CCTV footage, and information about the motorbike used in the bombing has also been gathered.

On Monday, the bomber’s photo was widely circulated in the media and on social media, with a Rs10 million reward offered to anyone who provides information to authorities about his facilitators and others. The public was urged to send information on official land lines 091-9212518, 9212519, and 9212591, as well as WhatsApp number 0315-9135456, with the assurance that their identities and details would be kept private. On January 30, the suicide bomber struck a mosque of the Police Lines in Peshawar, leaving at least 84 people dead and over 200 more wounded, according to police officials. A high-level investigation is still underway into the incident.

Meanwhile, KP IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari visited the Police Lines where he inspected the security measures adopted for different units in the wake of the January 30 bombing. Chief Capital City Peshawar Ijaz Khan and other officers accompanied the IGP on the occasion. During the visit, the IGP had to pass through various security phases and walk-through gates. The entry clearance of the IGP was given after the scanning of IGP’s vehicle, on which Ansari expressed his satisfaction. On the occasion, the CCPO briefed the IGP about the entry to Police Lines and discussed the newly implemented centralised security of the Police Lines. Later on, the IGP visited the site of the blast and reviewed the SOPs put in place for entering into the mosque for prayers.