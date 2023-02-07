Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee eased by Rs1.28 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs275.29 against the previous day’s closing of Rs276.57. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs275.25 and Rs278.00, respectively. The price of the euro also depreciated by Rs4.32 and closed at Rs296.96 against the previous day’s closing of Rs301.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen decreased by 05 paisa to close at Rs2.14, whereas an increase of Rs5.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs332.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs337.36. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 34 paisa each to close at Rs74.95 75.29 and Rs73.36, respectively.