An alarming rise was seen in crime in recent days in Larkana District. Taking notice of rising crimes, MPA Faryal Talpur asked the SSP Larkana to restore the law-and-order situation in the district. According to SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi the tribal system and prevalence of weapons in the main cause of increasing crime in Larkana, adding the police department’s workload has increased in the absence of Rapid action from the Revenue and other departments.

He said 700 out of 6,000 proclaimed offenders have been nabbed in the Larkana district and an operation against the criminals was underway” the Larkana police are taking measures to control the crime rate adding a security plan has been devised in this regard according to statistics released by the Larkana as many as 3,212 incidents of murder, honor killings, police encounters, robbery, plundering, kidnapping for ransom, and other crimes have been reported. There has been a theft in Ayub Colony where more than ten people broke into the house and stole more than thirty lakhs worth of goods. Besides a total of 133 people were killed in different districts during the period, including 24 in Larkana, 26 in Gambar Shahadadpur, 30 in Shikarpur 29 in Jacobabad, and 13 in Kashmore Kandhkot.

The government should enforce laws on these acts to protect and provide safety to the public.

BISMA NAREJO.

Larkana Sindh.