LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organised football and hockey matches in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday. In the Kashmir Day football match, Punjab Yellow beat Punjab Green by 2-1 at Punjab Stadium.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, DSO Lahore Tariq Khanzada and other officials were also present on this occasion. The Kashmir Day hockey matches were played between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White boys and girls teams at National Hockey Stadium pitch-2 and Pakistan Green boys and girls won their respective matches. Later, the players and SBP officials also took out a rally to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.