ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed the petition filed to dissolve the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Atta Bandial, a two-member bench of the apex court heard the petition filed for dissolution of CII. The petitioner Advocate Khawaja Ahmed Hussain was of the view that under the Article 230(4) of the Constitution, the Council had to review the laws of country under teachings of Islam. The Council considered the past laws under Islamic teachings and in this connection the CII had presented detailed report to Parliament in 1996.

He further stated that the Federal Shariat Court can now review the future laws in the light of Islamic teachers. Therefore, after presentation of report in the Parliament, the CII should be dissolved, he maintained. The SC bench after hearing both parties dismissed the petition. Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandial in his observation stated that the CII was a constitutional institutions to review future laws of the country in the light of Islamic teachings.