So far two people were injured when a building collapsed on Stewart road in Quetta on Tuesday.

As per details, the building collapsed on Stewart road and several people are still trapped under the debris of the building.

Sources added that till now two injured have been shifted to hospital.

Earlier, one laborer died and ten others injured when a 4-storey under-construction building collapsed in Karachi.

An under-construction building suddenly collapsed in Karachi’s Surjani Town, Sector 4D area. As a result, laborers were trapped under the debris of the building.

After being informed, rescue teams reached the spot and carried out rescue and relief activities. The injured were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Hospital sources say that one of the injured workers breathed his last during treatment owing to his severe wounds. The deceased was identified as Zaryam.