KARACHI-Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a joint resolution to condemn the blast within the premises of police lines Peshawar that killed over 100 people and termed the incident a new ‘threat’ to the national security.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Nida Khuhro and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan parliamentary leader Rana Ansar jointly moved the resolution that read, “The House condemns the dastardly bomb blast by terrorists in the mosque located within the premises of Police Lines Peshawar on 30th January, 2023.

Over 100 people have embraced martyrdom in the blast which occurred while the prayer was being offered. The incident is a testament that the terrorists and their ideology pose a renewed threat to our national security,” The resolution added that the pain of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy and martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto were still fresh today.

“Pakistan has always played the role of a front-line state in the war against terrorism and we reaffirm our commitment as a resilient nation to uproot the menace of terrorism from our beloved motherland.

This House extends heartfelt condolences to the families of martyrs and resolves that such cowardly incidents cannot shake our commitments,” it read. Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari presented the resolution to the House that was adopted unanimously.

Earlier, while furnishing replies to the written and verbal queries of the lawmakers during the Question Hour, Health Minister Ezra Pechuho said that 62 people died of dengue after floods in the province. She said that mosquitoes had been increased considerably due to floods stagnant water, adding that around 23,000 persons were tested positive for dengue in 2022.

“Some parts of Sindh are still submerged in floods water,” she said and added that pre-emptive measures were taken before every monsoon season to prevent birth of mosquitoes.

To a question asked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman regarding non- functional of CT scan and MRI machines at Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, the health minister admitted that the MRI machine was non-functional while CT scan machine had been repaired.

She said that CT scan machine was installed in 2011 that completed its life in 2019, adding that the patients are entertained for CT scans at the Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre located within the premises of Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Pechuho said that MRI machine had been repaired and the procedures were being done normally. She went on to say that the health department was unable to procure new machines due to shortage of adequate funds.

“Payments for machines procurement are done in US dollars and we are importing only much needed machines due to hike in US dollars value,” she added. To another query, the health minister said that Sindh province currently had two DNA testing laboratories in Karachi and Jamshoro. She said that Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at the International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences and The Molecular Biology Laboratory at Liaquat University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Jamshoro were functional. Earlier, the lawmakers during dua prayed for the people affected with huge earthquake in Turkiye and Syria and expressed solidarity with the people of the countries.

The members of MQM-P, GDA and PTI also prayed for the departed soul of former Army Chief and President General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf and those who lost their lives in Peshawar blast.

Later, the house was adjourned to Tuesday (today).