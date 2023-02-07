Share:

LOS ANGELES - Arooj Aftab performs song Udhero Na at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Arooj’s song was also nominated for a Grammy Award 2023 in the category of Best Global Music Performance. The Brooklynbased artist failed to receive a Grammy at this year’s Award function. Aftab’s song Udhero Na has been sung in collaboration with musician Anoushka Shankar. Even though, she didn’t succeed in wining this year’s Grammy but she did get the honour to perform her nominated song at the Centre stage of the big award show along with Shankar. Back in 2022, the singer was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the Grammys which she didn’t win. But, she did manage to bag an award for the Best Music Performance for song Mohabbat last year.

Arooj Aftab has become a vital personality of the Pakistani entertainment industry having some hit songs including; Inaayat, Udhero Na, Mohabbat, Last Night and many more. Her last song Mehram from Coke Studio season 14 became a massive hit globally. GrammyS 2023: BEyoNcE BrEaKS rEcorD for lifEtimE Grammy WiNS Pop queen Beyonce on Sunday reigned supreme at the Grammys, breaking the all-time record for wins with her 32nd prize and fourth of the night to resounding applause.

The 41-year-old entered the day with the most chances at Grammy gold with nine, following the release of “Renaissance,” her rich, layered ode to club music.

She clinched the title by winning the Grammy for Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album for her smash “Renaissance,” thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards. “I’m trying not to be too emotional. And I’m trying to just receive this night,” Queen Bey said, wearing a shimmering, curve-hugging gown, her hair in mermaid waves as her peers witnessed the history-making moment. Beyonce thanked her family, and paid special tribute to the queer community, who she credited with inventing the genre she celebrated in her historically layered record that pays homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco. Beyonce remains a powerhouse contender for the night’s major awards of album, record and song of the year -- but the same goes for British balladeer Adele, whose introspective album “30” earned her seven nods.

The 2023 face-off has prompted obvious comparisons to 2017, when Adele swept the top prizes at the glitzy music biz gala, shutting out Queen Bey’s culture-shaking “Lemonade. Despite breaking record after record, when it comes to the big three awards, Beyonce curiously remains something of an underdog in those categories. She has never won Album of the Year honors and although she has the most Record of the Year nods with eight, she’s never won that prize either. She only scored Song of the Year once, for 2008’s “Single Ladies.”

Both folk rocker Brandi Carlile and rapper Kendrick Lamar had scored three awards by midway through the ceremony