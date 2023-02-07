Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for In­dustry and Commerce S.M Tanveer on Monday directed the authorities concerned to focus on colonization of industries and provision of basic facilities including gas and electricity to every industrial unit. The minister along with Secretary Industries and Commerce Lt (Rtd) Sohail Ashraf and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hassan visited the PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) Head Office, Sundar Industrial Estate. PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Muazzam Syed gave a detailed briefing on the progress of development projects and official matters. The provincial minister directed to prepare an ac­tion plan for the next three months of PIEDMC which should be followed vigorously. He also directed to pre­pare a detailed plan for the sale of vacant plots in the industrial zones managed by PIEDMC and expedite the progress on development works. He further directed that the con­struction of dedicated interchange of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park be started without any delay. SM Tan­veer said that colonization of indus­trial zones should be the first priority so that country’s economy could be improved along with the provision of employment. Industrialists should construct their factories within stipu­lated time and according to PIEDMC’s regulations so that they could play their role in the country’s economy in a timely manner. GM Business De­velopment Amina Faisal and other rel­evant officers were also present.