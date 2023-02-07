Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the solidarity with earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria should be translated into tangible and timely material support.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he described the scenes of death and destruction in devastating earthquake as mind numbing.
The Prime Minister said it breaks the heart to witness sheer scale of unfolding human tragedy.
