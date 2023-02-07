Share:

The Turkish Embassy expressed gratitude on Tuesday towards Pakistan for sending relief teams and supporting Turkiye when the chaotic earthquake damaged the country.

NDMA on behalf of People of Pakistan, has dispatched another PAF C-130 Aircraft carrying 9 tons load which includes Winterized Tents & Blankets.

The consignment has been flown for Quake-Hit Adana, Turkiye from Lahore & will arrive destination around 7pm local time. pic.twitter.com/ez3Tywlwuj — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) February 7, 2023

As per a tweet from the Turkish Embassy, Pak Army’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams reached Adana safely with relief packages. Moreover, the Embassy thanked the Pakistani nation for sending support after the disaster.