FAISALABAD - Samanabad Police arrested two dacoits after an encounter with police near here on Monday. A police spokesperson said officials during patrolling signaled three motorcyclists to stop but they opened firing at them and fled.
Police chased them and arrested two robbers who were injured after a shootout. However, their third accomplice managed to escape. The accused were identified as Adnan and Yasin. Police recovered cash, weapons, motorcycles and other valuables.
NO COMPROMISE ON PROVISION OF SPEEDY SERVICES TO CITIZENS: FDA DG
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) has warned the staff that no compromise would be made on provision of speedy services to facilitate the citizens. Presiding over a performance review meeting held here on Monday, he said that the staff found involved in delaying the work of applicants would be held accountable which could lead to termination from services.
Taking serious notice of the slow speed of office work, he directed the officers concerned to focus on providing relief to people by realising their official responsibilities and monitor the performance of their subordinates.
He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against late comer and negligent staff.
He also directed for improving the performance of one-window counters.
The matters of recoveries from defaulters, building plan/approval of maps, NOC, completion certificates, town planning etc were also discussed in the meeting.
COMMISSIONER CHECKS SECURITY MEASURES IN FIEDMC PROJECTS
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday checked security measures in various projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), here on Monday.
She paid a detailed visit to M3 Industrial City, Value Addition City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City and directed the police officers to ensure tight security for foreigners working the various factories of these industrial areas.
She said that there should not be any interruption in police patrolling in industrial areas. The police staff should remain present on duty and no compromise would be made for implementing security procedures, she added.
She also directed to keep vigil eye on suspects and said that CCTV cameras, boundary walls, barbed wires and other security devices should be completed in all respects in the factories.
She also visited control rooms and issued necessary instructions to the duty staff.
She also reviewed ongoing development in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and visited the industries set up by the foreigners.
She said that complete resettlement of Special Economic Zones was a priority for which full support would be extended by the divisional administration.