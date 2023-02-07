Share:

FAISALABAD - Samanabad Police arrested two dacoits after an encounter with police near here on Mon­day. A police spokesperson said officials dur­ing patrolling signaled three motorcyclists to stop but they opened firing at them and fled.

Police chased them and arrested two rob­bers who were injured after a shootout. However, their third accomplice managed to escape. The accused were identified as Ad­nan and Yasin. Police recovered cash, weap­ons, motorcycles and other valuables.

NO COMPROMISE ON PROVISION OF SPEEDY SERVICES TO CITIZENS: FDA DG

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) has warned the staff that no compromise would be made on provision of speedy services to facilitate the citizens. Presiding over a performance review meeting held here on Monday, he said that the staff found involved in delay­ing the work of applicants would be held accountable which could lead to termina­tion from services.

Taking serious notice of the slow speed of office work, he directed the officers con­cerned to focus on providing relief to peo­ple by realising their official responsibili­ties and monitor the performance of their subordinates.

He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against late comer and neg­ligent staff.

He also directed for improving the perfor­mance of one-window counters.

The matters of recoveries from defaulters, building plan/approval of maps, NOC, com­pletion certificates, town planning etc were also discussed in the meeting.

COMMISSIONER CHECKS SECURITY MEASURES IN FIEDMC PROJECTS

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday checked security measures in vari­ous projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), here on Monday.

She paid a detailed visit to M3 Industrial City, Value Addition City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City and directed the police of­ficers to ensure tight security for foreign­ers working the various factories of these industrial areas.

She said that there should not be any in­terruption in police patrolling in industrial areas. The police staff should remain present on duty and no compromise would be made for implementing security procedures, she added.

She also directed to keep vigil eye on sus­pects and said that CCTV cameras, boundary walls, barbed wires and other security de­vices should be completed in all respects in the factories.

She also visited control rooms and issued necessary instructions to the duty staff.

She also reviewed ongoing development in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and visited the industries set up by the foreigners.

She said that complete resettlement of Special Economic Zones was a priority for which full support would be extended by the divisional administration.