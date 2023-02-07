Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday constituted a larger bench to hear a petition seeking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification for not mentioning his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White in his nomination papers.

A three-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq comprising Justice Mohsin Akhar Kiyani and Justice Arbab Muhammad will hear the case on February 9.

Last year, petitioner Sajid Mahmood approached the IHC claiming that although Imran Khan made arrangements for Tyrian White’s upkeep abroad, he did not disclose it in nomination papers and affidavits filed by him for elections.