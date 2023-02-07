Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and its all campuses observed Kashmir Soli­darity Day on Monday. Various ac­tivities, including a walk, a seminar and prayer for the martyrs, were arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ah­mad led the walk in the city cam­pus while a number of students from different departments, faculty members and administrative staff participated. Speaking on the oc­casion, Vice Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmed said that Kashmiri people had been facing brutal behavior of the Indian army since seven de­cades. Paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs, he said sacrifices of mar­tyrs would not go waste and it must bring about a revolution. The same activities were arranged at all campuses, including Ravi Cam­pus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Ba­hadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College of Veteri­nary and Animal Sciences (KBCMA-CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus.