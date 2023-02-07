Share:

It is an irony of our education system that it has not been yielding desired results that are aimed to be achieved through the dispensation of education. Our education system stresses learning the English language and its articulation in the most vivid manner. Keeping a rote learning mind, it is witnessed that most of the students lack the competence to speak the English language in government and private education systems as most of the time only reading and writing skills are stressed. Speaking language module is usually neglected in our education system as no heed is paid to this most indispensable language skill.

It is therefore important to hone the speaking skills of our students through well-contemplated policies which need to be implemented through our examination and assessment systems.

It is pertinent to mention here that speaking skills should be given due weightage and due diligence. It would be much better if the viva voce mode of assessment in speaking the English language is introduced as an assessment system through our education system so that due significance be imparted to language speaking skills and at least 10 % to 20% marks be assigned to this exceedingly important language module. It is certainly going to help our students to essentially focus on this language module and they would be able to communicate and interact on their own without any hesitation and flummox. If this policy is introduced in our education and examination system, it is a helpful mode of communication and interaction for the students regardless of their socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds varying from different regions and cultures.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.